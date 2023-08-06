Which New York Islanders players have also played for the Devils? NHL Crossover Grid answers for August 6

The New York Islanders and the New Jersey Devils are the two teams featured in one of today's Crossover NHL Grid. The users are tasked with testing their hockey knowledge to recognize players to have been part of both teams during their careers.

The Islanders and the Jersey Devils are two of the most successful NHL teams to compete in the Metropolitan Divison of the Eastern Conference. Both clubs share seven Stanley Cup championships between them, with the Islanders winning it four times.

There have been 60 players in total that have skated for the New York Islanders and the New Jersey Devils. Garry Howatt, the two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Islanders, is the perfect example to complete this section.

Garry Howatt (L)

Winger Garry Howatt was the No.144 overall pick for the Islanders in the 1972 draft and was one of the toughest players of his era. He represented the Islanders for nine years and later had a two-year brief stint with the Devils.

Howatt appeared in 720 career games and also shares a brief stint of one season with the former NHL team, the Hartford Whalers.

#32 Steve Thomas

Another player that fits perfectly in completing this section is winger Steve Thomas. He made his way into the NHL as an undrafted player and had a career with multiple teams.

Thomas played three seasons each with the Islanders and the New Jersey Devils during his career. He scored 421 goals in 1,235 career games.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 6: Other New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils players

Here are a few other players to play for both the New York Islanders and the New Jersey Devils:

Mike McEwen

Ken Murray

Bob Lorimer

Tom Kurvers

Brian Rolston

Yann Danis

Glenn Resch

Sergei Nemchinov

Vladimir Malakhov

Dave Lewis

To hone your knowledge about multi-franchise players, you can check it out at Hockey Reference.