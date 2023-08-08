Which New York Rangers players have also played for the Avalanche? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 8

The first column of Puckdoku NHL Grid for Tuesday, August 8, features two National Hockey League powerhouse clubs, the New York Rangers and the Colorado Avalanche.

Both teams share seven Stanley Cup championships between them, with the Rangers winning on four occasions. The Rangers compete in the Metro Division of the Eastern Conference while the Avalanche represent the Central Division of the Western Conference.

Several well-known players have donned both clubs' jerseys. Notably, there are 73 players in total that have played for both teams. To complete this NHL Grid, Alexie Gusarov is perhaps the perfect name to enter.

Gusarov won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996. He played with the Avalanche for 11 years, which includes stints with Quebec. Gusarov also had a brief stint of 26 games with the New York Rangers.

The Russian defenseman appeared in 607 career games, garnering 167 points through 39 goals and 128 assists.

Another prime example to complete this grid is Cody McLeod. He was one of the toughest forwards of his era.

Colorado Avalanche v Edmonton Oilers

McLeod made his way into the NHL as an undrafted player and played for 12 seasons in the league, which includes a decade with the Avalanche and a two-year stint with the Rangers.

Moreover, McLeod also played for the Nashville Predators. Overall, the 6-foot-2 winger appeared in 776 career games and accumulated 127 points through 72 goals and 55 assists.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.8: Other New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche players

Below are a few other names to skate for the Avalanche and Rangers, you can enter to complete this grid:

Mario Marois

John Mitchell

Sandis Ozolins

Normand Rochefort

Alexander Georgiev

Nick Holden

Valeri Kamensky

Ian Laperriere

Robbie Ftorek

Lucien DeBlois

