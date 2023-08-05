Which New York Rangers players have also played for the Wild? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 5

The New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild are one of the cross-sections featured in today's NHL Immaculate Grid.

Both teams have a storied history with the Rangers being one of the "Original Six" teams and the Wild have been in the league for quite some time now.

The Rangers play in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division, while the Minnesota Wild compete in the Western Conference's Central Division. There have been 37 players in total to have been part of both franchises.

Mats Zuccarello is the perfect pick for completing this section. He made his way into the NHL as an undrafted player and was signed by the New York Rangers. He made his Rangers debut during the 2010-11 season and played a total of nine seasons with the team.

Minnesota Wild v Dallas Stars - Game Five

In the 2019-20 season, Zuccarello joined the Minnesota Wild and has been part of the team for the past four seasons. Furthermore, he's also had a brief stay with the Dallas Stars.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers, August 5: Other Rangers & Wild players

Here are a few other names you can enter to complete the Rangers-Wild section:

Erik Christensen

Marian Gaborik

Jed Ortmeyer

Kim Johnsson

Jeff Nielsen

Benoit Pouliot

Mike Rupp

Aaron Voros

Jamie McLennan

Matt Cullen

Cam Talbot is another example you can enter to complete this section. He had a brief stint of two seasons each with the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild.

Moreover, you can also check Hockey Reference to name different players.