Which NFL cities also have NHL teams? Listing all teams competing with Sunday football

Sundays are synonymous with football, and the NFL commands the spotlight. While football enthusiasts gather around their screens to watch thrilling matchups, some NFL cities also boast a rich hockey tradition with teams competing in the NHL.

Let's take a closer look at the NFL cities hosting NHL teams and explore the history, achievements, and more.

Los Angeles (LA):

NFL Team: Los Angeles Chargers

NHL Team: Los Angeles Kings

The City of Angels hosts both the Chargers and the Kings. The Kings, established in 1967, have a storied history with multiple Stanley Cup championships, while the Chargers are a more recent addition to LA's sports scene.

New York (NY):

NFL Teams: New York Giants, New York Jets

NHL Teams: New York Rangers, New York Islanders

New York boasts a unique setup with two NFL teams sharing a stadium and two NHL teams splitting their home games between two arenas. The Rangers and Islanders each have their own rich histories in the NHL.

Boston:

NFL Team: New England Patriots

NHL Team: Boston Bruins

The Patriots and the Bruins both call Boston home. The Bruins, founded in 1924, have a legacy of championships and are an integral part of Boston's sports culture.

Tampa Bay:

NFL Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NHL Team: Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay has seen both its football and hockey teams thrive in recent years. The Lightning, with multiple Stanley Cup victories, have become a powerhouse in the NHL.

Miami:

NFL Team: Miami Dolphins

NHL Team: Florida Panthers

The Dolphins share their home city with the Florida Panthers. While the Panthers are a relatively newer franchise, they have made significant strides in the NHL.

Minneapolis-St. Paul (Twin Cities):

NFL Team: Minnesota Vikings

NHL Team: Minnesota Wild

The Twin Cities are home to the Vikings and the Wild. The Wild, established in 2000, have steadily built a passionate fan base.

Detroit:

NFL Team: Detroit Lions

NHL Team: Detroit Red Wings

Detroit's football and hockey teams have a rich history. The Red Wings, with numerous championships, are one of the most successful franchises in NHL history.

Chicago:

NFL Team: Chicago Bears

NHL Team: Chicago Blackhawks

The Bears and Blackhawks share the Windy City. The Blackhawks, founded in 1926, are known for their iconic red and black jerseys and have a history of success in the NHL.

Dallas:

NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys

NHL Team: Dallas Stars

The Cowboys and the Stars represent Dallas. The Stars, formerly the Minnesota North Stars, relocated to Dallas in 1993 and have since made their mark in the NHL.

Pittsburgh:

NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

NHL Team: Pittsburgh Penguins

The Steelers and Penguins share the city of Pittsburgh. The Penguins, led by iconic players like Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby, have secured multiple Stanley Cup victories.

Philadelphia:

NFL Team: Philadelphia Eagles

NHL Team: Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia's sports scene is represented by the Eagles and the Flyers. The Flyers, founded in 1967, have had memorable runs in the NHL, including two consecutive championships in the 1970s.

Washington:

NFL Team: Washington Commanders

NHL Team: Washington Capitals

The nation's capital hosts both the Commanders and the Capitals. The Capitals, established in 1974, won their first Stanley Cup in 2018.

Seattle:

NFL Team: Seattle Seahawks

NHL Team: Seattle Kraken

Seattle rejoined the NHL with the Kraken in 2021, adding to the city's sports fervor alongside the Seahawks.

Phoenix:

NFL Team: Arizona Cardinals

NHL Team: Arizona Coyotes

The Cardinals and Coyotes represent Arizona. The Coyotes, established in 1996, have faced challenges, including potential relocations, but continue to compete in the NHL.

Denver:

NFL Team: Denver Broncos

NHL Team: Colorado Avalanche

The Broncos and Avalanche share the Mile High City. The Avalanche, formerly the Quebec Nordiques, moved to Denver in 1995 and have since achieved success in the NHL.

Buffalo:

NFL Team: Buffalo Bills

NHL Team: Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo is home to the Bills and the Sabres. The Sabres, founded in 1970, have had notable seasons in the NHL.

Nashville:

NFL Team: Tennessee Titans

NHL Team: Nashville Predators

Nashville hosts the Titans and the Predators. The Predators, established in 1998, have become a formidable force in the NHL.

Charlotte:

NFL Team: Carolina Panthers

NHL Team: Carolina Hurricanes

The Panthers and Hurricanes represent the Carolinas. The Hurricanes, formerly the Hartford Whalers, moved to North Carolina in 1997 and have left an indelible mark in the NHL.

Las Vegas:

NFL Team: Las Vegas Raiders

NHL Team: Vegas Golden Knights

Las Vegas is home to the Raiders and the Golden Knights. The Golden Knights, established in 2017, made an immediate impact by reaching the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season.

NFL vs. NHL - Sunday's matchups

All times are in EST.

NHL games on Sunday

Chicago vs. Minnesota (2 p.m.)

San Jose vs. NY Rangers (6 p.m.)

Columbus vs. Boston (7 p.m.)

Nashville vs. Buffalo (7 p.m.)

Colorado vs. Los Angeles (8 p.m.)

NFL games on Sunday

Atlanta vs. NY Jets (1 p.m.)

Arizona vs. Pittsburgh (1 p.m.)

Denver vs. Houston (1 p.m.)

Detroit vs. New Orleans (1 p.m.)

Indianapolis vs. Tennessee (1 p.m.)

L.A. Chargers vs. New England (1 p.m.)

Miami vs. Washington (1 p.m.)

Carolina vs. Tampa Bay (4:05 p.m.)

Cleveland vs. L.A. Rams (4:25 p.m.)

San Francisco vs. Philadelphia (4:25 p.m.)

Kansas City vs. Green Bay (8:20 p.m.)