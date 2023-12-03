Which NFL cities also have NHL teams? Listing all teams competing with Sunday football

Sundays are synonymous with football, and the NFL commands the spotlight. While football enthusiasts gather around their screens to watch thrilling matchups, some NFL cities also boast a rich hockey tradition with teams competing in the NHL.
Let's take a closer look at the NFL cities hosting NHL teams and explore the history, achievements, and more.
Los Angeles (LA):
- NFL Team: Los Angeles Chargers
- NHL Team: Los Angeles Kings
The City of Angels hosts both the Chargers and the Kings. The Kings, established in 1967, have a storied history with multiple Stanley Cup championships, while the Chargers are a more recent addition to LA's sports scene.
New York (NY):
- NFL Teams: New York Giants, New York Jets
- NHL Teams: New York Rangers, New York Islanders
New York boasts a unique setup with two NFL teams sharing a stadium and two NHL teams splitting their home games between two arenas. The Rangers and Islanders each have their own rich histories in the NHL.
Boston:
- NFL Team: New England Patriots
- NHL Team: Boston Bruins
The Patriots and the Bruins both call Boston home. The Bruins, founded in 1924, have a legacy of championships and are an integral part of Boston's sports culture.
Tampa Bay:
- NFL Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- NHL Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay has seen both its football and hockey teams thrive in recent years. The Lightning, with multiple Stanley Cup victories, have become a powerhouse in the NHL.
Miami:
- NFL Team: Miami Dolphins
- NHL Team: Florida Panthers
The Dolphins share their home city with the Florida Panthers. While the Panthers are a relatively newer franchise, they have made significant strides in the NHL.
Minneapolis-St. Paul (Twin Cities):
- NFL Team: Minnesota Vikings
- NHL Team: Minnesota Wild
The Twin Cities are home to the Vikings and the Wild. The Wild, established in 2000, have steadily built a passionate fan base.
Detroit:
- NFL Team: Detroit Lions
- NHL Team: Detroit Red Wings
Detroit's football and hockey teams have a rich history. The Red Wings, with numerous championships, are one of the most successful franchises in NHL history.
Chicago:
- NFL Team: Chicago Bears
- NHL Team: Chicago Blackhawks
The Bears and Blackhawks share the Windy City. The Blackhawks, founded in 1926, are known for their iconic red and black jerseys and have a history of success in the NHL.
Dallas:
- NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys
- NHL Team: Dallas Stars
The Cowboys and the Stars represent Dallas. The Stars, formerly the Minnesota North Stars, relocated to Dallas in 1993 and have since made their mark in the NHL.
Pittsburgh:
- NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
- NHL Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
The Steelers and Penguins share the city of Pittsburgh. The Penguins, led by iconic players like Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby, have secured multiple Stanley Cup victories.
Philadelphia:
- NFL Team: Philadelphia Eagles
- NHL Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia's sports scene is represented by the Eagles and the Flyers. The Flyers, founded in 1967, have had memorable runs in the NHL, including two consecutive championships in the 1970s.
Washington:
- NFL Team: Washington Commanders
- NHL Team: Washington Capitals
The nation's capital hosts both the Commanders and the Capitals. The Capitals, established in 1974, won their first Stanley Cup in 2018.
Seattle:
- NFL Team: Seattle Seahawks
- NHL Team: Seattle Kraken
Seattle rejoined the NHL with the Kraken in 2021, adding to the city's sports fervor alongside the Seahawks.
Phoenix:
- NFL Team: Arizona Cardinals
- NHL Team: Arizona Coyotes
The Cardinals and Coyotes represent Arizona. The Coyotes, established in 1996, have faced challenges, including potential relocations, but continue to compete in the NHL.
Denver:
- NFL Team: Denver Broncos
- NHL Team: Colorado Avalanche
The Broncos and Avalanche share the Mile High City. The Avalanche, formerly the Quebec Nordiques, moved to Denver in 1995 and have since achieved success in the NHL.
Buffalo:
- NFL Team: Buffalo Bills
- NHL Team: Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo is home to the Bills and the Sabres. The Sabres, founded in 1970, have had notable seasons in the NHL.
Nashville:
- NFL Team: Tennessee Titans
- NHL Team: Nashville Predators
Nashville hosts the Titans and the Predators. The Predators, established in 1998, have become a formidable force in the NHL.
Charlotte:
- NFL Team: Carolina Panthers
- NHL Team: Carolina Hurricanes
The Panthers and Hurricanes represent the Carolinas. The Hurricanes, formerly the Hartford Whalers, moved to North Carolina in 1997 and have left an indelible mark in the NHL.
Las Vegas:
- NFL Team: Las Vegas Raiders
- NHL Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Las Vegas is home to the Raiders and the Golden Knights. The Golden Knights, established in 2017, made an immediate impact by reaching the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season.
NFL vs. NHL - Sunday's matchups
All times are in EST.
NHL games on Sunday
Chicago vs. Minnesota (2 p.m.)
San Jose vs. NY Rangers (6 p.m.)
Columbus vs. Boston (7 p.m.)
Nashville vs. Buffalo (7 p.m.)
Colorado vs. Los Angeles (8 p.m.)
NFL games on Sunday
Atlanta vs. NY Jets (1 p.m.)
Arizona vs. Pittsburgh (1 p.m.)
Denver vs. Houston (1 p.m.)
Detroit vs. New Orleans (1 p.m.)
Indianapolis vs. Tennessee (1 p.m.)
L.A. Chargers vs. New England (1 p.m.)
Miami vs. Washington (1 p.m.)
Carolina vs. Tampa Bay (4:05 p.m.)
Cleveland vs. L.A. Rams (4:25 p.m.)
San Francisco vs. Philadelphia (4:25 p.m.)
Kansas City vs. Green Bay (8:20 p.m.)