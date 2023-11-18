Which NHL goalie has the most losses? 5 goaltenders who suffered the most defeats

In the NHL, goaltenders play a crucial role in determining the outcome of games. While some goalies have had careers filled with victories, others have experienced the bitter taste of defeat more often.

So, let's take a look at the five goaltenders to have suffered the most losses in league history.

NHL goaltenders who have the most losses

Here are the top five:

#5 Gump Worsley

Worsley has played 860 games, winning 333, losing 348 and tying 149, playing for for many teams, notably for the New York Rangers.

He has encountered 23,814 total shots, allowing 2,398 goals and making 21,762 saves. That has resulted in an average of 2.87 goals against average and a save percentage of .914.

Additionally, Worsley recorded 43 shutouts and spent 50,156 minutes on the ice.

#4 Gilles Meloche

Meloche has played 788 games for numerous teams. He has won 270 games, had 351 losses and tied 131 in the NHL.

He has faced 23,893 shots, allowing 2,755 goals and saving 21,138, resulting in goals goals-against average (GAA) of 3.65 and a save percentage of 0.885. Moreover, Meloche has recorded 20 shutouts and spent 45,322 minutes on the ice.

#3 Curtis Joseph

Joseph has played for many teams. In 943 games, he has 454 wins, 352 losses, 90 ties, six overtime losses and started 535 times. In 26,795 shots faced, he has allowed 2,516 goals and 24,279 saves with goals against an average of 2.79 and a save percentage of .906.

He has also recorded 51 shutouts and spent a total of 54,054 minutes.

#2 Roberto Luongo

Luongo has played for teams like the New York Islanders, Florida Panthers and the Vancouver Canucks. In 1044 games, he has had 392 losses, 489 wins, 1,014 games started, 33 ties and 91 overtime losses.

Luongo has haad a total of 30,924 shots, allowing 2,515 goals and 28,409 saves with 2.52 goals against average and a .919 save percentage. He has recorded 77 shutouts and spent 59,878 minutes playing on ice.

#1 Martin Brodeur

Despite having the most losses in NHL history, Martin Brodeu has impressive stats. He has played mostly for the New Jersey Devils. In 1266 games, starting 1024, he has 397 losses, 691 wins, 105 ties, 49 overtime losses.

He faced 31,709 shots, allowing 2,781 goals and 28,928 saves resulting in an average of 2.24 goals against average and a save percentage of .912. Notably, he also achieved a record of securing 125 shutouts and spent 74,438 minutes on the ice.