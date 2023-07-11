Which NHL players have released statements regarding Hockey Canada scandal? Ft. Cale Makar

The NHL world has been shaken by the recent updates on the Hockey Canada scandal. Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed that eight players, including members of Canada's 2018 world junior team, had sexually abused her on May 2022.

According to reports, the event happened in June 2018, the evening after the Hockey Canada Foundation Gala. The participating parties' identities were kept secret throughout the legal process.

After the settlement, there was an increasing call from the public for Hockey Canada to do more to address these severe charges. The organization decided to resume the probe in response to the rising demand, stressing that all parties involved had to provide complete cooperation.

Given that several of the players accused in the claims now had professional contracts with the league, the NHL also launched a separate inquiry. The NHL and Hockey Canada have reopened the inquiry to explore the claims further and ensure that those responsible for any misconduct are held accountable.

According to respected insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, who provided his thoughts on the subject during the most recent episode of the DFO Rundown Podcast, an impending report about the NHL's investigation into the charges is anticipated. According to Seravalli, an official statement is imminent, and he said that teams are getting ready for possible player penalties as a result of the investigation's findings.

Statements of NHL Players for the Hockey Canada Scandal

The comments from each active NHL player who competed for Canada on the 2018 world junior squad have been thoroughly scrutinized in light of the continuing inquiries. These developments highlight the need for ongoing efforts to foster a culture that safeguards all participants and league's commitment to promoting integrity, respect, and safety within the sport. Let’s take a look at a few of those:

·Cale Makar: The Colorado Avalanche defenseman, expressed his willingness to corporate in the investigation. Makar said:

“I think it's an ongoing investigation, but I did receive an email and obviously I'll be very cooperative in the investigation. Whatever they need from me, I'll be very cooperative.”

· Drake Batherson: The Ottawa Senators right winger stated:

"I've been co-operating with the ongoing investigations. Out of respect for the person involved, I'm not going to be making a comment on it now or in the future."

· Victor Mete: The Philadelphia Flyers defenseman, expressed his concerns regarding the investigation by saying:

“I am deeply troubled by reports of this incident and should my help be requested by those investigating this matter, I will fully cooperate in any way I can.”

· Jordan Kyrou: The St. Louis Blues right winger denied being present during the scandal but yet expressed his support in the investigations by saying,

“I did not attend the Hockey Canada Gala and was not in London, Ontario at the time of the alleged incident. I am prepared to cooperate with any additional investigations in the future if necessary.”

· Brett Howden: The Vegas Golden Knights centre said,

“I had absolutely no interaction, verbally or physically, with the complainant, which I explained fully to the Hockey Canada investigator…I will of course co-operate in the NHL investigation as I did in the Hockey Canada investigation.”

Michael McLeod, the New Jersey Devils hockey centre has also expressed his willingness to cooperate in the scandal's investigations. However, no official statement has been released yet.

