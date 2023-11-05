Which NHL teams have conceded 10 or more goals in back-to-back games?

The history of the NHL is marked by remarkable events and rare occurrences. Among these extraordinary events is the infrequent instance where an NHL team concedes 10 or more goals in consecutive games. As of 2023, this has happened only four times in the NHL's history, with the most recent occurrence involving the San Jose Sharks.

Let's delve into the history of these NHL teams and their challenging back-to-back games

1920 Quebec Athletic Club Bulldogs - A Triple Trouncing:

The 1920 Quebec Athletic Club Bulldogs had the unenviable distinction of being the earliest team on record to concede 10 or more goals in three consecutive games. According to Hockey Reference, in March of that year, they faced the might of the Montreal Canadiens, the Toronto St. Patricks, and the Ottawa Senators, resulting in consecutive scorelines of 16-3, 11-2, and 11-6 against them. It was a harsh lesson in the defensive shortcomings of the Bulldogs.

1944 Boston Bruins - A March to Forget:

The 1944 Boston Bruins faced a similar fate in March of that year. They first succumbed to a high-scoring 10-9 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings, and just days later, they were handed a 10-2 drubbing by the Toronto Maple Leafs. These back-to-back defeats highlighted the difficulty the Bruins had in keeping the puck out of their net during that challenging season.

1965 Boston Bruins - A Historic Humbling:

Back in December 1965, the Boston Bruins endured a nightmare stretch, as they became one of the first teams to concede 10 or more goals in back-to-back games. In a brutal sequence, they suffered a 10-2 defeat against the Detroit Red Wings, followed by a demoralizing 10-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. It was a challenging period for the Bruins, as their defense struggled to contain the relentless attacks of their opponents.

2023 San Jose Sharks - The Modern-Day Misery:

Fast forward to 2023, and the San Jose Sharks have found themselves in the unenviable company of teams that have conceded 10 or more goals in back-to-back games. The Sharks' recent woes began with a humiliating 10-1 defeat at the hands of the Vancouver Canucks, only to be followed by another disheartening 10-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. These consecutive blowout losses have left the Sharks and their fans searching for answers.

While conceding 10 or more goals in back-to-back games remains an exceedingly rare and unfortunate occurrence in the NHL, these instances are etched in history as reminders that even the most storied franchises can find themselves on the wrong side of lopsided results.