Which NHL teams have disappointed the most in free agency this summer?

The NHL offseason is in full swing and free agency has been a fun ride.

There are many teams that have taken strides, adding what they need or made necessary cap space. But there are also teams that have stayed stagnant.

While we recently looked at the most impressive team so far in free agency, let's pick out the three clubs that have underperformed this summer.

3 NHL teams have severely underperformed in free agency this summer

#3 New York Islanders

The New York Islanders have made noise this summer. It just hasn't necessarily been the right kind of noise. President Lou Lamoriello has stuck to his old-fashioned ways, as he always does.

Arrivals: Julien Gauthier, Karson Kuhlman, Brian Pinho

Departures: Josh Bailey

Not the most flattering list on either end. Instead of adding or making big trades, Lamoriello opted to extend multiple players on long, arguably too long, contracts.

After falling in the first round of the playoffs, the Isles extended goaltender Semyon Varlamov (four years), forward Pierre Engvall (seven years) and defenseman Scott Mayfield (seven years). That's it.

For a team that fell flat in the postseason and barely made it in the first place, this is disappointing. If New York has any intention of being a playoff team in 2023, it has some work to do.

#2 Minnesota Wild

The Wild fell in the first round to the Dallas Stars last season. Despite that, their actions have been underwhelming this summer.

Arrivals: Vinni Lettieri, Jake Lucchini

Departures: John Klingberg, Mitchell Chaffee, Gustav Nyquist, Ryan Reaves, Oskar Sundqvist

While nearly every other Central Division team has made big moves, the Wild have essentially remained the same, if not gotten worse.

The one excellent move that Minnesota has made is re-signing goaltender Filip Gustavsson. The netminder had an excellent .931 save percentage last season and is the backbone of this club.

While Reaves and Klingberg did not have much of an impact last season, the Wild have done nothing to replace them in free agency. Bill Guerin, do you have something up your sleeve to keep up in the West?

#1 Columbus Blue Jackets

The inactivity from Columbus has really shocked fans. Outside of hiring a new head cach (Mike Babcock), the Jackets have done little in line with their message of turning things around.

Arrivals: Adam Fantilli (draft)

Departures: Gavin Bayreuther, Lane Pederson, Justin Richards

The Blue Jackets were heavily disappointed with their season in 2022-23. Despite adding the top free agent in Johnny Gaudreau, Columbus finished just one point out of last place.

Bringing in Babcock to change the culture is a start. But what about the lineup? Do the Jackets believe that the combination of Gaudreau, Fantilli and Patrick Laine is enough? If so, they should re-evaluate before free agency runs out of options.