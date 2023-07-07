Which NHL teams are interested in signing Jonathan Toews despite prevailing retirement rumors?

Jonathan Toews, the three-time Stanley Cup champion, remains unsigned in the free agent market after nearly a week. While rumors of retirement have circulated, there are still teams that would benefit from adding the veteran center to their roster.

Let's explore which teams would benefit from signing the experienced center.

#1 Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets would be an ideal landing spot for Jonathan Toews due to their need for a top-tier center and their familiarity with him. Toews' leadership and championship experience would greatly benefit a Jets team that has been knocking on the door of playoff success.

His exceptional faceoff skills and defensive awareness would solidify the Jets' center position and provide stability down the middle. Toews' presence would also complement the offensive firepower of players like Kyle Connor and others, making the Jets a formidable contender in the Western Conference.

#2 Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have been seeking a reliable and experienced center for some time, and Jonathan Toews would be a perfect fit. His leadership qualities and winning mentality align with the Flyers' culture.

Toews' prowess in the faceoff circle and defensive responsibility would greatly improve the Flyers' possession game and strengthen their penalty kill. Additionally, his ability to mentor and guide the team's younger players would be invaluable in the Flyers' quest for success.

#3 Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have been searching for a reliable second-line center to complement their dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Jonathan Toews' experience, two-way play, and leadership qualities make him an excellent fit.

Toews' defensive responsibility and faceoff prowess would alleviate some of the pressure on McDavid and Draisaitl, allowing them to focus more on offense. His championship pedigree and winning mentality would also provide valuable guidance to a young Oilers roster aiming for a deep playoff run.

