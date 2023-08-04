Which Oilers player also played for the Blue Jackets? NHL Puckdoku answers for August 4

In today's NHL Grid, the Puckdoku has asked hockey fans to complete a cross-section, featuring other Pacific and Metropolitan Division teams.

The Puckdoku has tasked the NHL fans to populate the grid by naming the players to have played for both the Edmonton Oilers and the Columbus Blue Jackets during their careers.

Many players have been part of both teams, with Sam Gagner being the top pick for completing this section.

Sam Gagner.

Gagner was drafted sixth overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2007 draft. He had a stint of nine seasons with the Oilers in two terms and played for the Blue Jackets for one season.

Furthermore, Gagner in his NHL career, has also played for the likes of the Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, and Winnipeg Jets.

He has appeared in 1,015 games and is currently a free agent.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 4: Other players to play for Oilers & Blue Jackets

1) Gilbert Brule

The 5-11 Canadian center appeared in 299 career games in NHL. Gilbert Brule was drafted 6th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2005 draft.

Brule played for three seasons each with the Blue Jackets and the Edmonton Oilers. He also had a stint with the Pheonix Coyotes.

2) Mark Letestu

Letestu made his way into the National Hockey League as an undrafted player and was signed by the Pittsburgh Penguins. After playing in three seasons for the Pens, Letestu joined the Blue Jackets and played there for four seasons in two terms.

Letestu had a stint of three seasons with the Oilers. In his 567 career games, the 5-10 center also had a brief stint with the Winnipeg Jets.

3) Todd Marchant

Marchant is a one-time Stanley Cup winner with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007. He was drafted 164th overall by the New York Rangers in the 1993 draft and played only one game with the Rangers.

Marchant then went on to join the Edmonton Oilers and played for them for a decade and later joined the Columbus Ble Jackets for three seasons. Todd Marchant appeared in 1,195 career games.