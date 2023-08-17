Which Ottawa Senators players have also played for Philadelphia Flyers? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.17

For Aug.17, the Puckokdu NHL Grid features an interesting cross-section of the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers that need to be solved. Participants are required to solve this grid by naming players to have been part of both teams.

The Ottawa Senators are one of the most popular Canadian teams to compete in the NHL. The Sens have been part of the league since 1992 and compete in the Atlantic Division of the East. They have yet to lift the Stanley Cup.

The Philadelphia Flyers, meanwhile, have been in the league since 1967. The Flyers compete in the Metro Division of the East and have one Cup title to their name. Some well-known players have donned both teams' jerseys.

Notably, there are 44 players to have done so. To solve this NHL grid, Alexandre Daigle is one of the correct answers.

ALEXANDRE DAIGLE SENATORS

He was selected No.1 overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 1993 draft. Daigle spent five years with the Sens. He joined the Philadelphia Flyers during the 1997-98 season and played with them for two years over two terms.

Moreover, Alexandre Daigle also had stints with the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Pittsburgh Penguins through the course of 616 career games.

Puckokdu NHL Grid answers for Aug.17: Who else has skated for both Ottawa Senators & Philadelphia Flyers?

Andrej Meszaros, Ottawa Senators v Washington Capitals

Andrej Meszaros is another correct answer for solving this NHL grid. Meszaros was the No.23 overall pick for the Senators in the 2004 draft. He spent three years in the Sens uniform.

The defenseman joined the Flyers during the 2010-11 season and played for four years with the team. Moreover, in his 10-year career spanning 645 games, Andrej Meszaros also spent his career with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, and Buffalo Sabres.

Some more players to turn out for both Ottawa & Philadelphia are:

Claude Giroux

Dean McAmmond

Brian Elliott

Ray Emery

Todd White

Vinny Prospal

Jody Hull

Steve Duchesne