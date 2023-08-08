Which Philadelphia Flyers have also played for the Lightning? Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 8

The Philadelphia Flyers and the Tampa Bay Lightning are the two teams featured in one of the cross-sections of the Crossover NHL Grid for August 8.

Both teams compete in the Eastern Conference. The Philadelphia Flyers represent the Metropolitan Division while the Tampa Bay Lightning play in the Atlantic Division.

There are 68 players in total, to have played for both teams at some point in their careers. To complete this section of today's NHL Grid, Simon Gagne is the perfect name to enter.

#12 Simon Gagne

Gagne was drafted 22nd overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1998 draft and played for a decade with the team. He had a brief stint of one season with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Moreover, he also played for the Boston Bruins and was also part of the LA Kings' 2012 Stanley Cup-winning team. Overall, Gagne appeared in 822 career games recording 601 points (291 goals, 310 assists).

MARK RECCHI

Mark Recchi is another great example to complete this NHL Grid. He is a three-time Stanly Cup winner with the Pittsburgh Penguins (1991), Carolina Hurricanes (2006), and Boston Bruins ( 2011).

He played for over a decade with the Philadelphia Flyers and had a brief stint of one season with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Overall, Mark Recchi appeared in 1,652 games recording 1,533 points (577 goals, 956 assists) in his career.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for Aug. 8: Other Philadelphia Flyers & Tampa Bay Lightning players

Below are the names of other players you can enter to complete the Flyers-Lightning section:

Kjell Samuelsson

Luke Schenn

Petr Svoboda

Brian Eillot

Antero Nittymaki

Andrez Meszaros

Chris Gratton

Todd Fedoruk

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Braydon Coburn

If you want to learn more about the multi-franchise players, you can check out Hockey Reference.