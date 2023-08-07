Which player has played for both the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 7

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game for hockey fans. It has allowed hockey enthusiasts to stay entertained and enhance their knowledge during the off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique challenge that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 7 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

The pattern of the grid for today is a bit unique as it is all teams instead of one column being a stat or accomplishment.

One of the grids asks who has played for the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks. One of the more popular answers will be Bobby Orr who is arguably the best defenseman of all time. Some other answers include Phil Esposito, Eddie Johnston, and Pit Martin among others.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 7

Claudie Gioux is an answer to one grid

Box 1: Name a player who has played for the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks.

Answer: Duncan Keith.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators.

Answer: Mike Comrie.

Box 3: Name a player who has played for the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

Answer: Esa Tikkanen.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Chicago Blackhawks.

Answer: Patrick Sharp.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators.

Answer: Claude Giroux.

Box 6: Name a player who has played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers.

Answer: Sergei Bobrovsky.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks.

Answer: Bobby Orr.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators.

Answer: Zdeno Chara.

Box 9: Name a player who has played for the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers.

Answer: Frank Vatrano.

Those are the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. Participants can, however, fill in the boxes with different answers, but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.