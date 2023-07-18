Which player has played for the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche? NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 18

The NHL Crossover Grid is a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to play during the offseason to stay entertained and enhance their knowledge.

Every day at midnight, a new grid is released that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Crossover Grid for July 18 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

The pattern of the grid as of late has just been regarding six NHL teams and not accomplishments or positions, and that is the case on July 18.

NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 18

Pavel Zacha is the answer to one of the grids

Box 1: Who has played for the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins?

Answer: Pavel Zacha.

Box 2: Who has played for the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: John Marino.

Box 3: Who has played for the New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers?

Answer: Joe Nieuwendyk.

Box 4: Who has played for the Los Angeles Kings and Boston Bruins?

Answer: Milan Lucic.

Box 5: Who has played for the Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Jeff Carter.

Box 6: Who has played for the Los Angeles Kings and Florida Panthers?

Answer: Olli Jokinen.

Box 7: Who has played for Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins?

Answer: Jarome Iginla.

Box 8: Who has played for Colorado Avalanche and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Jack Johnson.

Box 9: Who has played for Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers?

Answer: Derick Brassard.

Those are the NHL Crossover Grid answers for today. Participants can, however, fill in the boxes with different answers - but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.

