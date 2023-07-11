Which player has played for both Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators in his career? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 11

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku has proved to be a great source for hockey enthusiasts to keep themselves entertained and a way to enhance their knowledge this off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique quiz that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The Puckdoku Immaculate NHL Grid for July 11 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

Although the pattern of the quiz in the first two rows remains the same, the third row adds an intriguing twist by challenging participants to identify a player with a specific achievement for a particular team.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 11

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Boston Bruins and the Nashville Predators.

Correct Answer: Craig Smith.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Boston Bruins and the Minnesota Wild.

Correct Answer: Charlie Coyle.

Box 3: Name a Vezina Trophy winner with the Boston Bruins.

Correct Answer: Linus Ullmark.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Philadelphia Flyers and the Nashville Predators.

Correct Answer: Scott Hartnell.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Philadelphia Flyers and the Minnesota Wild.

Correct Answer: Matt Read.

Box 6: Name a Vezina Trophy winner with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Correct Answer: Ron Hextall.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Montreal Canadiens and the Nashville Predators.

Correct Answer: P.K. Subban

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Montreal Canadiens and the Minnesota Wild.

Correct Answer: Guillaume Latendresse.

Box 9: Name a Vezina Trophy winner with the Montreal Canadiens.

Correct Answer: Patrick Roy.

Those are the grid answers for today. Participants can, however, fill in the boxes with different answers - but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.

Poll : 0 votes