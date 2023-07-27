Which player has played for both Carolina Hurricanes & San Jose Sharks? NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 27

The NHL Crossover Grid for July 27 is now available to play online. The grid for the day includes a number of intriguing cross-sections that will put hockey fans' IQ to the test.

One of the questions for today is to name a player who has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks. The answer to each question is provided below to help you complete today's NHL Crossover Grid with a perfect score of 9.

NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 27

Evgeni Nabokov is the answer to one grid.

Box 1: Who has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks?

Correct Answer: Brent Burns.

Box 2: Who has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens?

Correct Answer: Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Box 3: Who has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Chicago Blackhawks?

Correct Answer: Teuvo Teravainen.

Box 4: Who has played for both the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks?

Correct Answer: Adin Hill.

Box 5: Who has played for both the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens?

Correct Answer: Evgeni Dadonov.

Box 6: Who has played for both the Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks?

Correct Answer: Mattias Janmark-Nylen.

Box 7: Who has played for both the New York Islanders and the San Jose Sharks?

Correct Answer: Evgeni Nabokov.

Box 8: Who has played for both the New York Islanders and the Montreal Canadiens?

Correct Answer: Alexander Romanov.

Box 9: Who has played for both the New York Islanders and the Chicago Blackhawks?

Correct Answer: Nick Leddy.