Which player has played for both Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights in their career? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 13

The NHL Immaculate Grid for today is another interesting 3x3 quiz that will put hockey fans’ knowledge to the test.

It's been two weeks since Pickdoku released its first NHL Grid. Within a short period of time, the game has become one of the most popular trivia games in sports genres.

The grid’s new set of questions asking the users to recognize the names of the National Hockey League players makes it much more captivating and fun to play.

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 13 is yet another special quiz that will undoubtedly test your hockey knowledge.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 13

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Correct Answer: Erik Haula.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks.

Correct Answer: Ray Whitney.

Box 3: Name a player to record 100+ penalty minutes (PIMs) for the Carolina Hurricanes in a single season.

Correct Answer: Jeff O’Neill.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Correct Answer: Shea Theodore.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks.

Correct Answer: Travis Moen.

Box 6: Name a player to record 100+ penalty minutes (PIMs) for the Anaheim Ducks in a single season.

Correct Answer: Corey Perry.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Correct Answer: William Karlsson.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and the San Jose Sharks.

Correct Answer: Raffi Torres.

Box 9: Name a player to record 100+ penalty minutes (PIMs) fit the Columbus Blue Jackets in a single season.

Correct Answer: Scott Hartnell.

Those are the grid answers for today. Participants can, however, fill in the boxes with different answers - but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.

