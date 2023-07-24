Which player has played for both Colorado Avalanche & New York Rangers? NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 24

The NHL Crossover Grid for July 24 has been released and is available to play online. Every day a new grid is released with a set of new questions asking the participants to fill in the boxes with the players' names as per the given criteria.

The NHL Crossover Grid for the day features yet another 3x3 distinctive grid consisting of six teams. Here are the solved answers for today's grid that you can use to fetch a perfect (9/9) score.

NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 24

Ryan O'Reilly is the answer to one grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Rangers.

Correct Answer: Alexander Georgiev.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues.

Correct Answer: Erik Johnson.

Box 3: Name a player who has played for both the Colorado Avalanche and the LA Kings.

Correct Answer: Jarome Iginla.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers.

Correct Answer: Brian Leetch.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the St. Louis Blues.

Correct Answer: Ryan O'Reilly.

Box 6: Name a player who has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the LA Kings.

Correct Answer: Jake Muzzin.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Rangers.

Correct Answer: Marian Gaborik.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and the St. Louis Blues.

Correct Answer: Brandon Saad.

Box 9: Name a player who has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and the LA Kings.

Correct Answer: Vladislav Gavrikov.

