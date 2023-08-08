Which player has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 8

The NHL Immaculate Grid is a fun and challenging game for hockey fans. It has allowed hockey enthusiasts to stay entertained and enhance their knowledge during the off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique challenge that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Immaculate Grid for August 8 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

The pattern of the grid for today is back to the traditional two columns of teams and one column of a unique stat which today is 500+ career goals.

One of the grids asks who has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets. One of the more popular answers is Nick Foligno who was traded from Columbus to Toronto at the deadline in 2021. Other answers include Anton Stralman, Ron Hainsey, and Luke Richardson.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 8: Players who played for Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs

Johnny Gaudreau is the answer to one grid

Box 1: Which player has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs?

Answer: Nick Foligno.

Box 2: Which player has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames?

Answer: Johnny Gaudreau.

Box 3: Which player has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins?

Answer: Rick Nash.

Box 4: Which player has played for the St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs?

Answer: Alexander Steen.

Box 5: Which player has played for the St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames?

Answer: Jay Bouwmeester.

Box 6: Which player has played for the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins?

Answer: David Backes.

Box 7: Which player has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and scored 500+ career goals?

Answer: Mats Sundin.

Box 8: Which player has played for the Calgary Flames and scored 500+ career goals?

Answer: Jarome Iginla.

Box 9: Which player has played for the Boston Bruins and scored 500+ career goals?

Answer: Phil Esposito.

Those are the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. Participants can, however, fill in the boxes with different answers, but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.