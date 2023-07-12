Which player has played for both Detroit Red Wings and Calgary Flames in his career? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 12

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku has been a fun game and challenge for fans. It has allowed hockey enthusiasts to stay entertained and enhance their knowledge this off-season.

Every day, the grid delivers a unique quiz that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid for July 12 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

The pattern of the grid is usually the same as the first two teams are teams, while the third row is a unique stat that only certain players have accomplished in their careers.

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 12

Calgary Flames v Los Angeles Kings

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings.

Correct Answer: Tyler Toffoli.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Los Angeles Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Correct Answer: Ben Bishop.

Box 3: Name a player who has recorded 50+ assists in a single season for the Los Angeles Kings.

Correct Answer: Anze Kopitar.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings.

Correct Answer: Todd Bertuzzi.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Correct Answer: Valtteri Filppula.

Box 6: Name a player who has recorded 50+ assists in a single season for the Detroit Red Wings.

Correct Answer: Henrik Zetterberg.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres.

Correct Answer: Michael Frolik.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres.

Correct Answer: Zach Bogosian.

Box 9: Name a player who has recorded 50+ assists in a single season for the Buffalo Sabres.

Correct Answer: Jason Pominville.

Those are the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. Participants can, however, fill in the boxes with different answers - but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.

