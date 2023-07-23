The NHL Crossover Grid for July 23 has been released and is available to play online. Every day a new grid is released with a set of new questions asking the participants to fill in the boxes with the players' names as per the given criteria.

The NHL Crossover Grid for the day features yet another 3x3 distinctive grid consisting of six teams. Here are the solved answers for today's grid that you can use to fetch a perfect (9/9) score.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for July 23

P.K. Subban is answers to one grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Nashville Predators and the Montreal Canadiens.

Correct Answer: P.K. Subban.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Correct Answer: Peter Hornqvist.

Box 3: Name a player who has played for both the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals.

Correct Answer: Matt Irwin.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens.

Correct Answer: Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Correct Answer: Ron Hainsey.

Box 6: a player who has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals.

Correct Answer: Alexander Semin.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Calgary Flames and the Montreal Canadiens.

Correct Answer: Sean Monahan.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Calgary Flames and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Correct Answer: Jarome Iginla.

Box 9: Name a player who has played for both the Calgary Flames and the Washington Capitals.

Correct Answer: Curtis Glencross.

