Which player has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings? NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 14

The NHL Crossover Grid is a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to play during the off-season to stay entertained and enhance their knowledge.

Every day at midnight, a new grid is released that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Grid for July 14 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

The pattern of the grid is usually the same as the first two teams are teams, while the third column is a unique stat that only certain players have accomplished in their careers. However, on July 14, all three columns and rows are NHL teams which was an interesting twist.

NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 14

Marian Hossa has played for both the Red Wings & Penguins

Box 1: Who has played for the Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Jared McCann.

Box 2: Who has played for Florida Panthers and Minnesota Wild?

Answer: Sean Bergenheim.

Box 3: Who has played for Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators?

Answer: Chris Tierney.

Box 4: Who has played for the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Matt Cooke.

Box 5: Who has played for the Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild?

Answer: Marcus Johansson.

Box 6: Who has played for the Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators?

Answer: Brooks Laich.

Box 7: Who has played for the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Marian Hossa.

Box 8: Who has played for the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild?

Answer: Oskar Sundqvist.

Box 9: Who has played for the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators?

Answer: Daniel Alfredsson.

Those are the NHL Crossover Grid answers for today. Participants can, however, fill in the boxes with different answers - but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.

