Which player has played for both Pittsburgh Penguins & Philadelphia Flyers? NHL Crossover Grid answers you need to know for August 1

The NHL Crossover Grid for August 1 is now out, featuring an intriguing 3x3 grid that will test the hockey fans' skills to recognize the players.

One of the cross-sections in today's NHL Crossover Grid has challenged hockey fans to name players who have played for both the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Here are the answers to today's Crossover Grid:

NHL Crossover Grid answers for August 1

Dmitri Orlov is the answer to one grid

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers during their career?

Correct Answer: Arron Asham.

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Ryan Malone.

Box 3: Which player has played for both the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins during their career?

Correct Answer: Phil Kessel.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers during their career?

Correct Answer: Kieffer Bellows.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the New York Islanders and the New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Greg Gilbert.

Box 6: Which player has played for both the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins during their career?

Correct Answer: Johnny Boychuk.

Box 7: Which player has played for both the Washington Capitals and the Philadelphia Flyers during their career?

Correct Answer: Radko Gudas.

Box 8: Which player has played for both the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Carl Hagelin.

Box 9: Which player has played for both the Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins during their career?

Correct Answer: Dmitri Orlov.