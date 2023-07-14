Which player has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings? NHL Grid answers for July 14

The NHL Grid is a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to play during the off-season to stay entertained and enhance their knowledge.

Every day at midnight, a new grid is released that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Grid for July 14 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

This grid is a bit different as only three teams are on the board with the other three spots being stats or accomplishments.

NHL Grid answers for July 14

Connor McDavid is the answer to one grid

Box 1: Who has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings?

Answer: Dominik Hasek.

Box 2: Who has played for the Buffalo Sabres and had an 80+ point season?

Answer: Tage Thompson.

Box 3: Who has played for the Buffalo Sabres and was a first-round pick?

Answer: Owen Power.

Box 4: Who has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings?

Answer: Curtis Joseph.

Box 5: Who has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and had an 80+ point season?

Answer: Mitchell Marner.

Box 6: Who has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and was a first-round pick?

Answer: Auston Matthews.

Box 7: Who has a 50+ goal season and played for the Detroit Red Wings?

Answer: Steve Yzerman.

Box 8: Who has a 50+ goal season and an 80+ point season?

Answer: Connor McDavid.

Box 9: Who has a 50+ goal season and was a first-round pick?

Answer: Steven Stamkos.

Those are the NHL Grid answers for today. Participants can, however, fill in the boxes with different answers - but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.

