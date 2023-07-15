Which player has played for Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens? NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 15

With the launch of various trivia games, the month of July has proved to be great for NHL enthusiasts to keep themselves entertained and enhance their hockey knowledge by solving hockey puzzles online.

Among the famous hockey grid game is the Crossover NHL Grid which comes with a new set of unique questions each day to challenge hockey fans to test their knowledge of the sport.

The Crossover NHL Grid for July 15 is out. In today's grid, users are challenged to name a player who has played for specific teams. In total, users are given nine guesses to answer the questions correctly.

NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 15

Doug Gilmour is one of the answers to today's grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders.

Correct Answer: Radek Martinek.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Montreal Canadiens.

Correct Answer: Max Domi.

Box 3: Name a player who has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Dallas Stars.

Correct Answer: Lauri Korpikoski.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for the Anaheim Ducks and New York Islanders.

Correct Answer: Lubomir Visnovsky.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for the Anaheim Ducks and the Montreal Canadiens.

Correct Answer: Paul Mara.

Box 6: Name a player who has played for the Anaheim Ducks and the Dallas Stars.

Correct Answer: Stephane Robidas.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Islanders.

Correct Answer: Wendel Clark.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens.

Correct Answer: Doug Gilmour.

Box 9: Name a played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Dallas Stars.

Correct Answer: Ed Belfour.

Those are the NHL Crossover Grid answers for today. Participants can, however, fill in the boxes with different answers. But, they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault