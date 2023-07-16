Which player has played for Winnipeg Jets and Boston Bruins? NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 16

With the launch of various trivia games, the month of July has proved to be great for NHL enthusiasts to keep themselves entertained and enhance their hockey knowledge.

Among the famous hockey grid game is the Crossover NHL Grid. The puzzle comes with a new set of unique questions each day to challenge hockey fans to test their knowledge of the sport. The Crossover Grid for July 16 is out to play online.

NHL Crossover Grid answers for July 16

Kevin Hayes is one of the answers to today's grid.

Box 1: Name a player who has played for both the Winnipeg Jets and the Boston Bruins.

Correct Answer: Blake Wheeler.

Box 2: Name a player who has played for both the Winnipeg Jets and the New York Rangers.

Correct Answer: Neal Pionk.

Box 3: Name a player who has played for both the Winnipeg Jets and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Correct Answer: Kevin Hayes.

Box 4: Name a player who has played for both Seattle Kraken and the Boston Bruins.

Correct Answer: Ryan Donato.

Box 5: Name a player who has played for both the Seattle Kraken and the New York Rangers.

Correct Answer: Colin Blackwell.

Box 6: Name a player who has played for both the Seattle Kraken and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Correct Answer: Martin Jones.

Box 7: Name a player who has played for both the Vegas Golden Knights and the Boston Bruins.

Correct Answer: Reilly Smith.

Box 8: Name a player who has played for both the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers.

Correct Answer: Ryan Reaves.

Box 9: Name a player who has played for both the Vegas Golden Knights and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Correct Answer: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

Note: Participants can also fill in the boxes with different answers that meet the criteria.

Also Read: NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 16 answers you need to know

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault