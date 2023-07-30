Which players have played for both Calgary Flames & Arizona Coyotes? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 30

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for today challenges participants to name players, who have played for both, Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes.

Many NHL players have worn the jerseys of both the Flames and Coyotes, with Mike Smith being one of the most notable ones to do so.

#41 Mike Smith

Mike Smith was drafted 161st overall by the Dallas Stars during the 2001 draft and played for three seasons with them. He played six seasons with the Arizona Coyotes and two with Calgary Flames.

Moreover, the goaltender also had a career with the likes of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton Oilers.

Other NHL players to represent both Calgary Flames & Arizona Coyotes

Cale Hulse: Hulse was drafted 66th overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 1992 draft. He played for six seasons with the Calgary Flames and had a brief stint of one season with the Arizona Coyotes.

Hulse also played for the likes of the New Jersey Devils, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Nashville Predators.

Juuso Valimaki: Valimaki was drafted 16th overall by the Calgary Flames during the 2017 draft. He played three seasons for the Flames and went on to join the Arizona Coyotes.

The Finnish defenseman is currently a member of the Coyotes, with whom he has spent one season.

Daymond Langkow: Langkow was drafted fifth overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 1995 draft and played for four seasons with them.

Langkow then represented Philadelphia Flyers for the next three seasons. The talented center played four seasons with Coyotes, and six with Calgary Flames.

Olli Jokinen: Drafted third overall by the LA Kings in the 1997 draft, Joninen had a career with multiple NHL teams.

He played for four seasons with the Calgary Flames and had a brief stint of one season with the Coyotes.

