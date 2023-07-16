Which players have played for both Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks? NHL Immaculate Grid answers July 16

The Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid for July 16 is available to play. The grid for the day is perhaps one of the best grids we have come across, as it features the "Original Six" teams to test your knowledge.

One of the cross-sections for today's grid is to name a player who has played for both the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks. Several players have had the opportunity to represent these two "Original Six" teams in their careers.

One of the most notable players to represent both franchises is hockey legend, Bobby Orr. He spent 12 seasons in the league and played only for two franchises in his career, the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Orr is a two-time Stanley Cup champion the only player in NHL history to win most Norris Trophy ( 8 consecutive times) in his career.

Other NHL players who have played for both Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks

Phil Esposito: Esposito is regarded as one of the best players of all time. He spent four seasons with the Blackhawks before joining the Boston Bruins, where he spent the majority of his career (nine seasons). Esposito had also played for the New York Rangers in addition to the aforementioned clubs.

Eddie Johnston: Goaltender Johnston won two Stanley Cup championships in his career. He played the majority of his career with the Boston Bruins and had a brief stint with the Chicago Blackhawks, which was also his last season in the NHL.

Pit Martin: Martin played for over 15 years in the National Hockey League. He began his career with the Detroit Red Wings before joining the Boston Bruins where he played two seasons and later spent the majority of his career with the Blackhawks.

Brandon Bochenski: Bochesnki was the 223rd overall pick for the Senators in the 2001 draft. In his playing career, Bochenski played for multiple teams and had two-season stints each with the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks.

Those were some of the notable names to have played for both the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks. Answering any of the aforementioned names will help you solve the Boston-Chicago cross-section in today's grid.

