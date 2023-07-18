Which players have played for both Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 18

The Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid for July 18 is live to play. The grid for today features one of the cross-sections where users are asked to name a player who has played for both the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators.

Well, several players have got the opportunity to represent both clubs during their respective playing careers. One of the most notable players to play for both the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators is Dominik Hasek.

Hasek was the 199th overall pick for the Chicago Blackhawks in the 1983 NHL draft. He later joined the Buffalo Sabres where he played for nine seasons and later had a short stint of one season with the Ottawa Senators.

Hasek is tied for second in NHL history with Bill Durman for the most Vezina Trophy wins (6).

Other players to play for both Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators in NHL

Curtis Lazar: Lazar was the 17th overall pick for the Ottawa Senators in the 2013 draft. He spent a total of three seasons with the Sens and later joined the Buffalo Sabres where he played for two seasons.

Clarke MacArthur: MacArthur was the 74th overall pick for the Buffalo Sbares in the 2003 draft. He played four seasons with them and later joined the Ottawa Senators where he spent his final four seasons with them before hanging up his skates.

Tom Barrasso: Barrasso was the fifth overall pick for the Buffalo Sabres in the 1983 draft. He played six seasons with the Sabres and later joined the Senators where he had a brief stint of seven games.

Robin Lehner: Goaltender Lenher was the 46th overall pick for the Ottawa Senators in the 2009 draft. After a four-year stint with the Senators, Lehner joined the Buffalo Sabres and played for three seasons there.

Those were some of the names you can fill in the boxes to complete the Buffalo-Ottawa cross-section in today's grid.

