Which players have played for both Buffalo Sabres & Vegas Golden Knights? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 23

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 23 is now available to play, marking the 23rd day of this entertaining 3x3 trivia game.

One of the cross-sections in today's grid put hockey fans on duty to name those who have played for both the Buffalo Sabres and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Several notable players have played for both clubs in their NHL careers and Jack Eichel is one of them.

Jack Eichel during the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals

Eichel was the No.2 overall pick for the Buffalo Sabres in the 2015 draft. He played six seasons with the Sabres before joining the Vegas Golden Knights where he has spent two seasons.

Jack Eichel was a key player in helping the Vegas Golden Knights win their first-ever Stanley Cup Championship title (2023).

NHL Immaculate Grid July 23: Other NHL players to represent both Sabres & Golden Knights

Alex Tuch: Tuch was the 18th overall pick for the Minnesota Wild in the 2014 draft.

After playing six games with the Wild, Tuch joined the Vegas Golden Knights and played for four seasons with them. Alex Tuch currently plays for the Buffalo Sabres where he has spent two seasons.

William Carrier: Carrier was the No.57 overall pick for the St. Louis Blues in the 2013 draft but he never played for the Blues.

Carrier had a brief stint of one season with the Buffalo Sabres and later joined the Vegas Golden Knights where he has played six seasons.

Brayden McNabb: McNabb was the No.66 overall pick for the Buffalo Sabres in the 2009 draft.

He played two seasons with the Sabres and later joined the Vegas Golden Knights with whom McNabb has been for six seasons. Apart from the aforementioned teams, McNabb has also played for the LA Kings (three seasons).

Cody Eakin: Eakin was the No.85 overall pick for the Washington Capitals in the 2009 draft. He played three seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights and later joined the Buffalo Sabres where he has played two seasons.

Apart from the Knights and Sabres, Cody Eakin has played for the likes of the Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars, and Winnipeg Jets.

