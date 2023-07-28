Which players have played for both Chicago Blackhawks & Nashville Predators? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 28

One of the cross-sections in today's Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid is to name the players who have played for both the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators.

Several players in the NHL have worn the jersey of both franchises during their careers and Ryan Hartman is one of those.

Ottawa Senators v Minnesota Wild

Hartman was the No.30 overall pick for the Blackhawks during the 2013 draft. He played four seasons with the Hawks and went on to join the Nashville Predators with whom Hartman played for two seasons.

Moreover, Ryan Hartman also played for the likes of the Philadelphia Flyers and is currently playing for the Minnesota Wild.

Other NHL players to represent both Chicago Blackhawks & Nashville Predators

Kimmo Timonen: Timonen was the No.250 overall pick for the LA Kings in the 1993 draft but he never played for them. He played eight seasons with the Predators and had a brief stint of 16 games with the Blackhawks.

Timonen also had a career with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jordin Tootoo: Tootoo was the No.98 overall pick for the Nashville Predators in the 2001 draft. He played eight seasons with the Predators and later joined the Blackhawks for one season.

Tootoo also played for the likes of the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils.

Jarred Tinordi: Tinnordi was the No.22 overall pick for the Montreal Canadiens in the 2010 draft and played for four seasons with them. Tinordi played two seasons with the Predators and currently plays for the Blackhawks.

Tinordi also played for the likes of the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers.

Viktor Stalberg: Stalberg was the No.161 overall pick for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2006 draft. After a brief stint of one season with the Maple Leafs, Stalberg joined the Chicago Blackhawks and played three seasons with them. He played two seasons with the Predators.

Stalberg also had a career with the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators.

