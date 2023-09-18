Which players have played for the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 18

In today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, participants are required to solve a cross-section between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators by naming players to turn out for both teams during their careers.

The Avs have been in the league since 1995 and are the three-time Stanley Cup champions. They compete in the West's Central Division. Meanwhile, the Predators joined the league in 1998 and also compete in the same Division.

Notably, only 38 players have turned out for both the Avs and Predators, with winger Cody McLeod being one of them.

Cody McLeod, Nashville Predators v Colorado Avalanche

He had a 12-year career and played 776 games. During that span, McLeod spent a decade with the Colorado Avalanche and appeared in 659 games for them, from 2007-08 to 2015-16.

He joined the Predators in the 2016-17 season and played 61 games for the team over three years. Moreover, Cody McLeod also turned out for the New York Rangers.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 18: Who else has played for the Avalanche & Predators?

Peter Forsberg

Hockey Hall of Famer Peter Forsberg is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a 13-year career and played 708 games.

Forsberg, during that span, spent 11 years with Colorado/Quebec and skated in 591 games for the team. The legendary Swedish center also won two Cups with the Avs in 1996 and 2001.

Forsberg had a brief stint of 17 games with the Predators in 2006-07. Moreover, he also turned out for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Other players to skate for both the Avalanche and Predators are:

Matt Duchene

Scott Hannan

Marek Svatos

Greg de Vries

Devan Dubnyk

Samuel Girard

Gabriel Bourgue

Brad Richardson