Which players have played for both Colorado Avalanche & San Jose Sharks? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 31

One of the cross-sections for today's NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku is to name players who have played for both the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks.

Numerous NHL players have represented both teams during their careers, with Teemu Selanne being one of the most notable ones to do so.

Teemu Selanne during his stint with the Anaheim Ducks

Selanne is regarded as one of the greatest Finnish players to ever play in the NHL. He was drafted 10th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 1988 draft and played for four seasons with them.

Teemu Selanne had a stint of three seasons with the San Jose Sharks and a brief stint of one season with the Colorado Avalanche. Moreover, Selanne played for over a decade with the Anaheim Ducks in two terms.

NHL Immaculate Grid July 31: Other Colorado Avalanche & San Jose Sharks players

Mike Ricci: Ricii was drafted No.4 overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1990 draft and played with the Sharks for two seasons.

The Canadian center played for three seasons with the Colorado Avalanche. Mike Ricci also played for the likes of the Phoenix Coyotes and Quebec Nordiques in his career.

Joonas Donskoi: Donskoi was the No.99 pick for the Florida Panthers but he never played a single game with the Panthers. The Finnish winger spent four seasons with the San Jose Sharks and two with the Colorado Avalanche.

Donskoi also had a stint of one season with the Seattle Kraken in his NHL career.

Matt Nieto: Nieto was the No.47 overall pick for the San Jose Sharks in the 2011 draft and played seven seasons with them in two terms. The winger has played for five seasons with the Colorado Avalanche in two terms as well.

He is currently a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jeff Odgers: Odgers was signed as an undrafted player by the San Jose Sharks. He played for five seasons with the Sharks and three with the Colorado Avalanche.

Odgers in his career also played for the likes of the Boston Bruins and Atlanta Thrashers.