Which players have played for the Columbus Blue Jackets & New York Islanders? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Oct. 20 marks the 111th edition of the intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game. In today's NHL grid, users are required to solve a cross-section between the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Islanders.

The Blue Jackets have been a part of the NHL since 2000. They have yet to lift the Stanley Cup and compete in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the New York Islanders are four-time Cup winners. The Islanders have been competing in the league since 1972 and play in the same division as Columbus.

Notably, only 24 players in the league have turned out for Columbus and the New York Islanders, with former defenseman Bryan Berard being one of them.

Bryan Berard, Columbus Blue Jackets v Washington Capitals

The 1996-97 Calder Trophy winner had a 10-year career and played 619 games. During that span, Berard had a brief stint of two years with the Blue Jackets. He played in 242 games over four years with the Islanders.

Moreover, Bryan Berard also turned out for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, and Chicago Blackhawks.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers: Who else has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Islanders?

James Wisniewski, Columbus Blue Jackets v Anaheim Ducks

Former defenseman James Wisniewski is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had an eleven-year career and played 552 games. During that span, Wisniewski played in 209 games over four years with Columbus.

He had a brief stint of 32 games with the New York Islanders. Moreover, Wisniewski also donned the Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, and Carolina Hurricanes jerseys during his career.

Other players to turn out for the Blue Jackets and Islanders are:

Derick Brassard

Jason Chimera

Aaron Johnson

Scott Lachance

Raffi Torres

Thomas Vanek

Mike Sillinger

Milan Jurcina