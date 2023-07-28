Which players have played for both Columbus Blue Jackets & Tampa Bay Lightning? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 28 

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 28 is now available to play.

The grid for the day features an interesting cross-section where hockey fans are tasked to name the players to play for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Various NHL players have represented both teams during their careers with David Savard being one of those to do so.

David Savard.

Savard was the No. 94 pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2009 NHL Draft and played for a decade with them. He later joined the Tampa Bay Lightning for a brief stint of 14 games.

He later joined the Montreal Canadiens with whom Savard has been for two seasons.

Other NHL players to represent both Columbus Blue Jackets & Tampa Bay Lightning

#1 Mike Sillinger: Sillinger was drafted No.11 by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1989 NHL Draft. He went on to play for 12 teams in his NHL career.

Sillinger played two seasons each with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning in his time.

#2 Jussi Jokinen: Jokinen was the No.192 pick by the Dallas Stars in the 2001 NHL Draft and played three seasons with them. He played two seasons for the Lightning and had a brief stint of 14 games with the Jackets.

Jussi Jokinen also played for the likes of the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers, LA Kings and Vancouver Canucks.

#3 Luke Richardson: Richardson was the No. 7 pick for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1987 NHL Draft and played for five seasons with them. He also played three seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and 27 games with the Lightning.

Richardson also represented the Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators during his career.

#4 Marc Denis: Denis was the No. 25 pick for the Colorado Avalanche in the 1995 NHL Draft. After three seasons, he joined the Blue Jackets and played five seasons with them.

Denis further joined the Tampa Bay Lightning for two seasons.

