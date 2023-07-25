Which players have played for both Dallas Stars & Ottawa Senators? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 25

The NHL Immaculate Grid for July 25 is now available to play. One of the cross-sections in today's grid is to name the players who have played for both the Dallas Stars and the Ottawa Senators.

Many NHL players have represented both the Stars and Senators during their careers and Jason Spezza is one of the most notable.

#19 Jason Spezza during his stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Spezza was the second overall pick for the Ottawa Senators during the 2001 draft. He played for over a decade for the Ottawa Senators and later joined the Dallas Stars where he spent five seasons.

Spezza also played for the Toronto Maple Leafs in his career.

Other NHL players to represent both Dallas Stars & Ottawa Senators

Ben Bishop: Bishop was the No. 85 overall pick for the St. Louis Blues in the 2005 draft. He played two seasons with the Ottawa Senators and his final three seasons with the Dallas Stars.

Apart from the aforementioned teams, Ben Bishop also played for the likes of the Tampa Bay Lightning and the LA Kings.

Alex Chiasson: Chiasson was the No. 38 overall pick for the Dallas Stars during the 2009 draft. He played two seasons each with the Stars and the Ottawa Senators.

Apart from the aforementioned teams, Alex Chiasson also played for the likes of the Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and Detroit Red Wings in his NHL career.

Sergei Gonchar: Gonchar was the No. 14 overall pick for the Washington Capitals in the 1992 draft. He played for three seasons with the Dallas Stars and two with the Ottawa Senators.

Sergei Gonchar also had a career with teams such as the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Montreal Canadiens.

Ron Tugnutt: Tugnutt was the No. 81 overall pick for the former National Hockey League team the Quebec Nordiques. He played two seasons each for the Ottawa Senators and the Dallas Stars.

Ron Tugnutt also played for the likes of the Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Also Read: NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 25 answers you need to know

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!