Which players have played for both Florida Panthers & Anaheim Ducks? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 24

The Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid for July 24 is now available to play. One of the cross-sections in today's grid is to name the players who have played for both the Florida Panthers and the Anaheim Ducks.

Many players have represented both teams at some point in their NHL careers. Brandon Montour is one of the most notable players to do so.

#62 Brandon Montour

Montour was the No.55 overall pick for the Anaheim Ducks in the 2014 draft. He played three seasons with the Ducks before joining the Buffalo Saabres for three seasons. After his stint with the Sabres, Montour joined the Florida Panthers where he has played for three seasons.

Other NHL players to represent both Florida Panthers & Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano: Vatrano entered the NHL as an undrafted player and joined the Boston Bruins as his first team. He played three seasons with the Bruins and went on to join the Florida Panthers where he played for five seasons.

Following his stint with Florida, Vatrano joined the New York Rangers for brief 22 games and later joined the Anaheim Ducks with whom he has been for one season.

Bryan Allen: Allen was the No.4 overall pick for the Vancouver Canucks in the 1988 draft. After spending five seasons with the Canucks, Allen joined the Florida Panthers where he played for five seasons.

He played three seasons for the Anaheim Ducks. Apart from the aforementioned teams, Bryan Allen had also played for the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes.

Ryan Whitney: Whitney was the No.5 overall pick for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2002 draft. After playing for five seasons with the Penguins, Whitney joined the Anaheim Ducks for two seasons.

Ryan Whitney had a brief stint of seven games with the Florida Panthers and had also played for the Edmonton Oilers in his career.

Michael Sgarbossa: Sgarbossa entered the league as an undrafted player and joined the Carolina Hurricanes for two seasons.

Michael Sgarbossa then joined the Anaheim Ducks for two seasons before joining the Florida Panthers for a brief stint of 29 games. Sgarbossa also played for the Washington Capitals.

