Which players have played for both Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 20

The Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid for July 20 is out, featuring yet another intriguing 3x3 grid that will put the hockey enthusiast on duty to test their knowledge.

One of the cross-sections in today’s Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid has tasked hockey fans to complete the grid by naming a player to have played for both Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes.

Vincent Trocheck is one of the most notable players to be part of both franchises.

Vincent Trocheck #16

Trocheck was the No. 64 overall pick for the Florida Panthers in the 2011 draft. After spending seven seasons with the Panthers, Trocheck joined the Hurricanes where he played for three seasons.Trocheck currently plays for the New York Rangers.

Other notable NHL players to represent both Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes

Jussi Jokinen: Jokinen was the No.192 overall pick for the Dallas Stars in the 2001 draft. Jokinen in his career played for numerous teams. He had a four-season stint with the Hurricanes and played three seasons for the Florida Panthers.

Eric Staal: Staal was the No.2 overall pick for the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2003 draft. He played for more than 10 seasons with the Hurricanes and later joined the Florida Panthers for one season. Eric Staal is currently a free agent.

Trevor Kidd: Kidd was the No.11 overall pick for the Calgary Flames in the 1990 draft. With a career spanning over ten years in the National Hockey League, Kidd played two seasons with the Hurricanes and later joined the Panthers where he played for three seasons.

Sean Hill: Hill was the No.167 overall pick for the Montreal Canadiens in the 1988 draft. He spent six seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes and had a brief stint of one season with the Florida Panthers.

So those are some of the names you can enter to solve the Panthers-Hurricanes cross-section grid.

