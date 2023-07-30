Which players have played for both Florida Panthers & Philadelphia Flyers? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 30

One of the cross-sections in Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid for July 30 is to name the players to have played for both the Florida Panthers and Philadelphia Flyers during their careers.

Many players in the NHL have represented both teams at some point in their careers, with Claude Giroux being one of them.

#28 Claude Giroux

Giroux was the No.22 overall pick for the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2006 draft. He played for over a decade with the Flyers and later joined the Florida Panthers for a brief stint of 18 games.

Claude Giroux is currently a member of the Ottawa Senators, where he has spent one season.

Other NHL players to represent both Florida Panthers & Philadelphia Flyers

Radko Gudas: Gudas was drafted 66th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2010 draft. He played three seasons with the Lightning and went on to join the Philadelphia Flyers, where Gadko had a stint of four seasons.

Gadko has currently been a member of the Panthers for the past three seasons. He also played for the Washington Capitals.

Dmitry Yushkevich: Yushkevich was drafted 122nd overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1991 draft. He spent four seasons with the Flyers and had a brief stint of 23 games with Florida.

The Russian defenseman also had a career with the likes of the Toronto Maple Leafs and LA Kings.

Keith Yandle: Yandle was the No.105 overall pick for the Phoenix Coyotes (now Arizona) in the 2005 draft and played for nine seasons with the Coyotes.

Yandle later joined the Florida Panthers, where he played for five seasons with them. He also played for one season with the Flyers. Moreover, Yandle also played for the New York Rangers in his NHL career.

Andrei Lomakin: Lomakin was the No.138 overall pick for the Philadelphia Flyers. He played for four seasons in the National Hockey League, representing both the Flyers and Panthers for two seasons each.