Which players have played for both Montreal Canadiens & Edmonton Oilers? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 27

One of the cross-sections in today's Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid has asked hockey fans to name players who have played for both the Montreal Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers.

Several NHL players have had the opportunity to represent those two Canadian powerhouse hockey clubs. Jeff Petry is one of the most notable ones to do so.

Jeff Petry in action during the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Three

Petry was the No.45 overall pick for the Edmonton Oilers in the 2006 draft. He played five seasons with the Oilers and later joined the Montreal Canadiens with whom Petry played for nine seasons.

Jeff Petry currently plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Other NHL players to represent both Montreal Canadiens & Edmonton Oilers

Dave Manson: Manson was the No.11 overall pick for the Chicago Blackhawks in the 1985 draft. Manson played for five seasons with the Blackhawks and later played three seasons each with the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens.

Dave Manson also played for the likes of the Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Scott Thornton: Thornton was the No.3 overall pick for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1989 draft and had a brief stint of 33 games with the Leafs. He played six seasons with the Oilers and four with the Canadiens.

Thornton also had a career with the Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks, and Los Angeles Kings.

Igor Ulanov: Ulanov was the No.203 overall pick for the Winnipeg Jets in the 1991 draft and played for four seasons with them. He had a stint of four seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and three with the Montreal Canadiens.

Ulanov also played for the likes of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, and Florida Panthers.

Vincent Damphousse: Damphousse was the No.61 overall pick for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1986 draft. He played six seasons with the Leafs and then joined the Oilers for one season.

Damphouse had a stint of seven seasons with the Montreal Canadiens. He also played for the San Jose Sharks in his career.

