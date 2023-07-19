Which players have played for Nashville Predators and 5 or more teams during their careers? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 19

Puckdoku's NHL Immaculate Grid has taken the hockey world by storm. Puckdoku, a new 3x3 grid with different questions every day, has proven to be a great platform for hockey enthusiasts to show off their knowledge about the sport during the off-season.

The Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid for July 19 features yet another head-scratching grid that will test the knowledge of hockey fans. One of the sections for today's grid features a question where users have to name a player who has played for the Nashville Predators and more than five teams in his career.

James Neal is one of the most notable names to play for the Nashville Predators and more than five different clubs in his career.

2016 Honda NHL All-Star - Portraits

Neal was the No.33 overall pick for the Dallas Stars in the 2005 draft. He is currently an unrestricted free agent (UFA). With a career spanning over 10 years in the National Hockey League, James Neal played with the Predators for three seasons.

Apart from the Predators, Neal played for the likes of the Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and the St. Louis Blues.

Other players who have played for the Nashville Predators and five or more NHL teams

Mike Sillinger: Sillinger was the No.11 overall pick for the Detroit Red Wings in the 1989 draft. He had a brief stint of 31 games with the Nashville Predators. Sillinger has played for a total of 12 franchises in his career, including the Predators, making him the player with the most clubs in NHL history.

Olli Jokinen: Jokinene was the No.3 overall pick for the LA Kings in the 1997 draft. He played for 48 games with the Nashville Predators. Olli Jokinen has played for a total of ten teams, including the Predators in his career.

Erik Haula: Haula was the No.182 overall pick for the Minnesota Wild in the 2009 draft. He had a brief stint of one season with the Nashville Predators. Haula has played for a total of six teams, including the Predators in his career. He's currently a player for the New Jersey Devils.

So those are some of the names you can enter to complete the Nashville section in today's Puckdoku grid.

