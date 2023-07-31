Which players have played for both New York Islanders & Detroit Red Wings? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 31

Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid for July 31 has tasked hockey fans to test their skills to name players in completing a cross-section featuring the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings.

Several players have worn the jerseys of both franchises during their careers, with Frans Nielsen being one of the most notable ones to do so.

#81 Frans Nielsen

Nielsen was drafted 87th overall by the New York Islanders in the 2002 draft and spent his entire career with only two franchises. He played for a decade with the Islanders and had a stint of five seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

Other NHL players to represent both New York Islanders & Detroit Red Wings

Thomas Greiss

Greiss was drafted 94th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2004 draft and played there for four seasons. The goaltender had a career of five seasons with the New York Islanders and two with the Detroit Red Wings.

Moreover, Greiss also played for the Phoenix Coyotes (now Arizona), Pittsburgh Penguins, and St. Louis Blues in his NHL career.

Valtteri Filppula

Filppula was the No.95 overall pick for the Detroit Red Wings in the 2002 NHL draft and played for a decade with the Wings in two terms. He had a brief stint of one season with the Islanders.

Apart from the aforementioned teams, the Finnish center also played for the likes of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Philadelphia Flyers.

Thomas Vanek

Vanek was drafted 5th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2003 draft and played for nine seasons with the Sabres. The Austrian winger had a career of two seasons with the Red Wings and one with the Islanders.

Thomas Vanek also represented the Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, and Columbus Blue Jackets in his NHL career.

Billy Caroll

Caroll was the No.38 overall pick for the New York Islanders in the 1979 draft and played for four seasons with the team. He had a stint of two seasons with the Red Wings.

Apart from the aforementioned teams, Billy Caroll also had a career with the Edmonton Oilers.

Uwe Kroop

Kroop was drafted 214th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1983 draft and played for six seasons with them. The defenseman played three seasons with the New York Islanders and two with the Detroit Red Wings.

Kroop also played for the Quebec Nordiques, Colorado Avalanche, and Atlanta Thrashers in his NHL career.