Which players have played for both New York Islanders & LA Kings? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 25

The Puckdoku NHL immaculate Grid for July 25 is now live to play. One of the cross-sections is to name the players who have played for both the New York Islanders and the LA Kings during their careers.

Many NHL players have donned the jerseys of both franchises during their careers, with Zigmund Palffy being the most notable one to do so.

#33 Zigmund Palffy during his stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins

Palffy was the No.26 overall pick for the New York Islanders in the 1991 draft. He played for six seasons with the Islanders and later joined the LA Kings for five seasons.

Zigmund Palffy also had a brief stint of one season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Other NHL players to represent both New York Islanders and LA Kings

Olli Jokinen: Jokinen was the No.3 overall pick for the LA Kings in the 1997 draft. He played two seasons with the Kings and later joined the New York Islanders for one season.

Olli Jokinen also had a career with the teams such as the Florida Panthers, Phoenix Coyotes (now Arizona), Calgary Flames, New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and St. Louis Blues.

Ray Ferraro: Ferraro was the No.88 overall pick for the former NHL team, the Hartford Whalers, in the 1982 draft. After spending seven seasons with the Whalers, Ferraro joined the New York Islanders for five seasons. He played four seasons with the LA Kings.

Ray Ferraro also had a career with the New York Rangers, Atlanta Thrashers, and St. Louis Blues.

Jason Blake: Blake entered the National Hockey League as an undrafted player and joined the LA Kings for three seasons. He later joined the New York Rangers, with who Blake played for six seasons.

Jason Blake also played for the likes of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Anaheim Ducks during his career.

Nate Thompson: Thompson was the No.183 overall pick for the Boston Bruins in the 2003 draft. He played two seasons, each with the New York Islanders and LA Kings.

Nate Thomson also had a career with the likes of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, and Philadelphia Flyers.

