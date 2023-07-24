Which players have played for both Vancouver Canucks & Detroit Red Wings? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 24

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 24 is now available to play online. One of the cross-sections in today's grid is to name the players who have played for both the Vancouver Canucks and the Detroit Red Wings.

Many players have represented both franchises in their NHL careers. Todd Bertuzzi is one of the most notable players to do so. He was the No.23 overall pick for the New York Islanders in the 1993 draft.

After playing three seasons with the Islanders, Bertuzzi joined the Vancouver Canucks where he played for eight seasons. After his stint with the Canucks, Bertuzzi played for the likes of the Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, and Calgary Flames.

Bertuzzi later went on to join the Detroit Red Wings where he played for the rest of his career (five seasons).

Other NHL players to represent both Vancouver Canucks & Detroit Red Wings

Filip Hronek: Hronek was the No.53 overall pick for the Detroit Red Wings in the 2016 draft. He played four complete seasons with the Red Wings and split the 2022-23 season between the Red Wings and the Vancouver Canucks.

Troy Stecher: Stecher entered the NHL as an undrafted player and joined the Vancouver Canucks where he played for four seasons. He later joined the Detroit Red Wings as his second team and played for two seasons with them.

Apart from the aforementioned teams, Stecher has also played for the LA Kings, Calgary Flames and currently plays for the Arizona Coyotes.

Sam Gagner: Gagner was the No.6 overall pick for the Edmonton Oilers in the 2007 draft. He played two seasons with the Vancouver Canucks and three with the Detroit Red Wings.

Apart from the aforementioned teams, Sam Gagner has also played for the likes of the Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Winnipeg Jets. He's currently a free agent.

Alex Biega: Biega was the No.147 overall pick for the Buffalo Sabres in the 2006 draft but he never played for them. Biega joined the Vancouver Canucks as his first team and played for five seasons with them.

Biega later joined the Detroit Red Wings for two seasons. He also had a brief stint of a couple of games with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

