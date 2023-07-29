Which players have played for both Vancouver Canucks & New York Rangers? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 29

One of the cross-sections in the Puckdoku NHL Grid for July 29 is to name players to have played for both the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Rangers.

Several players have donned the jerseys of both franchises during their careers. Mark Messier is among the most notable ones to do so.

Mark Messier

Messier was drafted No.48 by the Edmonton Oilers in the 1979 NHL Draft. He played for over a decade with the Oilers and later went on to join the New York Rangers.

Messier spent a decade with the Rangers over two stints. Meanwhile, he played for three seasons with the Vancouver Canucks during his NHL career.

Other NHL players to play for both Vancouver Canucks & New York Rangers

#1 Marcus Naslund: Naslund was the No.16 pick for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1991 NHL Draft and played three seasons with them.

Naslund further joined the Vancouver Canucks and played for over a decade with them. He played his last season with the New York Rangers.

#2 Pavel Bure: Bure was the No.113 pick for the Canucks in the 1989 NHL Draft. He played for seven seasons with the Canucks and two with the Rangers.

Moreover, Bure also had a career with the Florida Panthers.

#3 Dan Cloutier: Cloutier was drafted No. 26 by the New York Rangers in the 1994 NHL Draft. He played two seasons with the Rangers and two with the Canucks.

Cloutier also played for the likes of the Tampa Bay Lightning and LA Kings.

#4 Michael Del Zotto: Del Zotto was the No. 20 pick by the Rangers in the 2008 NHL Draft. He played five seasons with the Rangers and two with the Vancouver Canucks.

He also had a career with the likes of the Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Ottawa Senators.

#5 Esa Tikkanen: Tikkanen was the No. 80 pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 1983 NHL Draft and played for eight seasons with them. Tikkanen played four seasons with the Rangers and two with the Canucks.

He also played for the likes of the St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals in his NHL career.

