Which players have played for both Vancouver Canucks and Philadelphia Flyers? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 20

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for July 20 is live to play. One of the cross-sections in today’s grid features a question where users are asked to name a player who has played for both the Vancouver Canucks and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Many players have donned the jerseys of both franchises at some point in their respective NHL careers. Zack MacEwen is one of the most notable players to represent both the Vancouver Canucks and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Zack MacEwen #17

MacEwen entered the league as an undrafted player. Throughout his five seasons, MacEwen has played three seasons with the Vancouver Canucks and later joined the Philadelphia Flyers where he spent 2 seasons. He has also played for the LA Kings and was recently signed by the Ottawa Senators as a free agent.

Other notable NHL players to represent both Vancouver Canucks and Philadelphia Flyers

Luke Schenn: Shenn was the No.5 overall pick for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2008 draft. After spending his first four seasons with the Maple Leafs, Schenn joined the Philadelphia Flyers (four seasons) and later the Vancouver Canucks (three seasons). He currently plays for the Maple Leafs.

Michael Del Zotto: Del Zotto was the No.20 overall pick for the New York Rangers in the 2008 draft. He played three seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers and later joined the Vancouver Canucks where he spent two seasons. He’s currently a free agent.

Garth Snow: Snow was the No.114 overall pick for the former NHL team the Quebec Nordiques in the 1987 draft. Garth Snow played three seasons each with the Vancouver Canucks and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Andrew Alberts: Alberts was the No.179 overall pick for the Boston Bruins in the 2001 draft. After playing three seasons with the Bruins, Alberts joined the Philadelphia Flyers for one season and later spent the rest of his career with the Vancouver Canucks.

So those are some of the names you can enter in today’s grid to solve the Canucks-Flyers cross-section.

