Which players have played for both Washington Capitals & Edmonton Oilers? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 23

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku is now available to play, marking the 23rd day of this intriguing 3x3 trivia game.

The day's grid features one of the cross-sections where users are tasked to complete the grid by naming the players to have played for both the Washington Capitals and the Edmonton Oilers.

Well, many players have got the opportunity to put on the jerseys of both clubs during their NHL careers. Justin Schultz is one of them.

Justin Schultz.

Justin Schultz was the 43rd overall pick for the Anaheim Ducks in the 2008 draft. He never played for the Ducks and was signed by the Edmonton Oilers as an unrestricted free agent. Schultz played four seasons with the Oilers and two with the Washington Capitals.

Apart from the aforementioned teams, Justin Schultz also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins (five seasons) and currently plays for the Seattle Kraken.

Other NHL players to represent both Washington Capitals & Edmonton Oilers

Mike Green: Green was the 29th overall pick for the Washington Capitals in the 2004 NHL draft.

He played nine seasons with the Capitals and later joined the Detroit Red Wings where Green played for five seasons. Mike Green had a brief stint of two games with the Edmonton Oilers.

Dustin Penner: Penner entered the National Hockey League as an undrafted player and joined the Anaheim Ducks.

After spending two seasons with the Ducks, Penner joined the Edmonton Oilers and played four seasons with them. Dustin Penner had a brief stint of 18 games with the Capitals. Apart from the aforementioned teams, Penner also played for the LA Kings (three seasons).

Mike Grier: Grier was the 219th overall pick for the St. Louis Blues in the 1993 draft but never played for them.

Grier joined the Edmonton Oilers where he played for six seasons. He later played for the Washington Capitals for two seasons. Apart from the aforementioned teams, Grier had also played for the San Jose Sharks and Buffalo Sabres.

Jason Arnott: Arnott was the 7th overall pick for the Edmonton Oilers in the 1993 draft. He played for five seasons with the Oilers and later had a brief stint of eleven games with the Washington Capitals.

Apart from the aforementioned teams, Jason Arnott had also played for the New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, and the St. Louis Blues.

