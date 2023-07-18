Which players have recorded 100+ points for LA Kings in a single season? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 18

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku is the most popular trivia hockey game available on the internet. Each day, Puckdoku delivers interesting questions and stats for hockey fans to take a test of their knowledge of the National Hockey League.

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for July 18 is live to play. One of the sections in today's grid asks users to name a player who has recorded 100+ points for the LA Kings in a single season. Many well-known players have represented the LA Kings and have finished a campaign by accumulating 100 points in a single season.

Among all the notable players to achieve this feat, "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky is the most notable player on the list. Gretzky joined the LA Kings during the 1988-89 season and recorded 114 points in his opening season.

In total, "The Great One" had three 100-point regular seasons with the Kings.

Other LA Kings players to record 100+ points in a single NHL season

#1 Jimmy Carson: Carson was the No. 2 pick for the LA Kings in the 1986 NHL Draft. He achieved the 100-point plateau in only his second season with the Kings, garnering 107 points during the 1987-88 season. The following year, Carson again had a 100-point campaign with the Edmonton Oilers.

#2 Dave Taylor: Taylor was the No. 210 pick for the LA Kings in the 1975 NHL Draft. He played his entire career for the Kings. Taylor reached the 100-point plateau twice in his career, the first time in 1980-81 (112 points) and the second time in 1981-82 (106 points).

#3 Bernie Nicholls: Nicholls was the No. 73 pick for the Kings in the 1980 NHL Draft. He spent five seasons with the LA Kings and recorded a 100-point campaign twice with them. He scored his first 100-point season during the 1984-85 season (100 points) and second in 1988-89 (150 points).

Those are some of the legendary names in the LA Kings franchise history who have scored 100 points in a single NHL season. Any of the aforementioned names can be used to complete today's grid section.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault