Which players have recorded 40-plus goals assists in a single season? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 29

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 29 features one section where participants are asked to name players to have recorded 40-plus goals and assists in a single season.

Many notable NHL players have recorded 40-plus goals and assists in a single season. Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers is one of the most prolific active players to do so.

McDavid has been with the Oilers for the past eight seasons. He has gone on to record 40-plus goals and assists in a season no less than four times.

Another notable active player to do the same is Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, dubbed "Sid the Kid," who is about to complete his second decade with the team.

Crosby has had 40-plus goals and assists twice in a single season in his career.

Other NHL players to record 40-plus goals & assists in a single season

#1 Wayne Gretzky: "The Great One" is widely regarded as the greatest hockey player of all time. He spent 20 seasons in the National Hockey League. Wayne Gretzky has had 12 seasons with 40 or more goals and assists.

He played for the likes of the Edmonton Oilers, LA Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers in his time.

#2 Mario Lemieux: Lemieux was the No.1 pick for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1984 NHL Draft and spent his entire career with one franchise.

Mario Lemieux played for 17 seasons in the league and finished a season 10 times recording 40-plus goals and assists in his career.

#3 Alex Ovechkin: The Washington Capitals selected "The Great Eight" with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, and he has been with the same team for 18 years. Ovechkin has scored 40-plus goals and assists five times in his career.

Ovechkin is also the NHL's all-time second-leading goalscorer with 822 goals, trailing only Wayne Gretzky (894).

#4 Steve Yzerman: Yzerman was the No.4 pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1983 NHL Draft. He spent his entire 22 years career with the Red Wings.

Steve Yzerman had 40-plus goals and assists in a season six times in his career.

#5 Gordie Howe: Howe, also known as "Mr. Hockey," played for the Red Wings in the National Hockey League for 26 seasons.

In his career, Howe had four seasons with 40 or more goals and assists. With 801 goals, he ranks third all-time leading scorer in NHL history.

