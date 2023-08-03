Which Red Wings player also played for the Sabres? NHL Immaculate Grid Answers August 3

The Hockey Reference has tasked the NHL fans to complete the section featuring the Detroit Red Wings and the Buffalo Sabres in today's Immaculate Grid.

There have been 54 players who have donned the Red Wings and Sabres jerseys during their careers, and Dominik Hasek is the top pick to complete this section.

#39 Dominik Hasek

Hasek, also known as "Dominator" is one of the greatest, if not the greatest goaltenders to ever play in the NHL. He was drafted 199th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 1983 draft.

After two seasons, he joined the Buffalo Sabres and played for nine seasons with the Sabres. During his stint with Buffalo, Hasek dominated the Vezina Trophy, winning it six times ( second most in NHL history).

Hasek later joined the Detroit Red Wings and played there for four seasons in two terms. The six-time Vezina Trophy winner appeared in 735 games in his career and won the Stanley Cup twice (2002 and 2008).

Here are some of the unique names you can enter to complete this Wings-Sbres section:

NHL Immaculate Grid August 3: Other Red Wings & Sabres players

1) Vyacheslav Kozlov

Kozlov was a Russian hockey player who used to play as a winger. He was drafted 45th overall by Detroit in 1990. Kozlov played for over a decade with the Red Wings and was also a member of the Cup-winning team in 1997 and 1998.

He had a brief stint of 38 games with the Buffalo Sabres. Kozlov appeared in 1,182 games in his NHL career.

2) Mike Foligno

Foligno used to play as a winger and was a 15-year NHL veteran. He was drafted No.3 overall by the Red Wings in the 1979 draft and had a stint of three seasons with the team.

Following that, Foligno joined the Buffalo Sabres where he played for nine seasons. He appeared in 1,018 games in his career and also played for the likes of the Maple Leafs and Panthers.

3) Danny Gare

Gare was a winger for over a decade in the league, mostly for two franchises. He was drafted 29th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1974 draft and played for eight seasons with them.

Gare then joined the Detroit Red Wings where he had a stint of four seasons. Danny Gare appeared played 827 career games and also had a brief stint with the Edmonton Oilers.